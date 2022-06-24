Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.07.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $259.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.81. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $250.62 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $721,012,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,408,000 after acquiring an additional 316,868 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,594,000 after buying an additional 258,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after buying an additional 242,033 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 466,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,081,000 after buying an additional 194,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

