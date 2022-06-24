Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 227 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $957,448,000 after buying an additional 39,112 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 87,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $436,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

CMS Energy stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.67 and a 200-day moving average of $66.53.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

