Executive Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $93.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.88. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.