Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $8.69 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,108,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,715,504,000 after buying an additional 9,801,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,167,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $656,111,000 after buying an additional 2,370,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,719,657,000 after buying an additional 2,111,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $162.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $405.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $153.28 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

