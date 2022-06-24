Executive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, MCIA Inc boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,253.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,302.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,600.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

