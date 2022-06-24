Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 474 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $239.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.51. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,329.72, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -516.67%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.27.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

