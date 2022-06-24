Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 633 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,353 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,373,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,041 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after buying an additional 4,454,106 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.