eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53. eXp World has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. eXp World had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $118,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,494 shares of company stock worth $5,515,369 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,687 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 14.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

