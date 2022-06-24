Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “mkt perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EXPE. Citigroup reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $94.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.77. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $92.22 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 81.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.59) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

