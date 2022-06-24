Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $193.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $224.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EXR. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.00.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $167.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.84. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $156.70 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,589,514,000 after buying an additional 388,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,689,000 after buying an additional 122,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,884,000 after purchasing an additional 612,842 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,023,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,485,000 after purchasing an additional 227,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,764,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,486,000 after purchasing an additional 116,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

