Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.8% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $85.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $358.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.37%.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

