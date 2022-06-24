FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total value of $740,337.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,398.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,184,602 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $468.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $426.33.

NYSE FDS opened at $388.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.21 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.34.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

