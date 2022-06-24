FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58, Fidelity Earnings reports. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.75-$13.15 EPS.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $388.76 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $326.21 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $383.20 and a 200-day moving average of $416.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total transaction of $534,833.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,184,602. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,518,000 after purchasing an additional 42,791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,423,000 after purchasing an additional 41,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.67.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

