Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Buys 1,019 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 67.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $68.98 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average of $68.09.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

