Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $280,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.02.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.