Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $3.46 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.2% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% during the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 32,546 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $170.26 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.86 and a 200-day moving average of $174.31.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

