Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Increases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.8% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $3,661,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.8% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 25,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.80.

NYSE:NOC opened at $456.24 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $458.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.15. The company has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

