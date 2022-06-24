Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Invests $88,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $8,757,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Snowflake by 98.7% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Snowflake by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.71.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $143.11 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.19.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

