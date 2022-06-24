Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Makes New $69,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $95.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $145,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $1,913,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $310,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 552,308 shares of company stock valued at $58,523,220. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

