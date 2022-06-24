Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 1,875 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 164.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO opened at $196.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.