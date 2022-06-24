Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 435 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $92.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.42. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

