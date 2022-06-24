Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,683 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $209.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.75. The company has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.23.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

