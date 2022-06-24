Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 125 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 62,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 305.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sysco by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 101,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $80.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.24. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

Sysco Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.