Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 125 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 62,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 305.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sysco by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 101,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.
NYSE SYY opened at $80.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.24. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.91%.
Sysco Profile (Get Rating)
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
