Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 60 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $285.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

