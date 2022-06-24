Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Director Richard Devon Daniels Purchases 5,000 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) Director Richard Devon Daniels bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,428.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FSLY stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,363,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,084,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,906,000 after purchasing an additional 630,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,456,000 after purchasing an additional 44,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,322,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

