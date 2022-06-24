FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07, RTT News reports. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. FedEx updated its FY 2023 guidance to $22.50-$24.50 EPS.

FDX opened at $228.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.43 and a 200 day moving average of $227.11. The company has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $304.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get FedEx alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in FedEx by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,643 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.90.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.