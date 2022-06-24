FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07, RTT News reports. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. FedEx updated its FY 2023 guidance to $22.50-$24.50 EPS.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $228.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.11. FedEx has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.90.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in FedEx by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in FedEx by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

