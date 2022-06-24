FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $284.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stephens increased their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.90.

NYSE:FDX opened at $228.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.11. FedEx has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $304.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 8,703 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

