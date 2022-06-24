Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,344.00

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,344 ($16.46) and last traded at GBX 1,351 ($16.55), with a volume of 106183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,380 ($16.90).

A number of analysts have recently commented on FEVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fevertree Drinks to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($24.50) to GBX 1,650 ($20.21) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($39.20) to GBX 3,030 ($37.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.60) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.50) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.27) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,192.50 ($26.86).

The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,584.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,972.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05.

In other news, insider Laura Kate Hagan purchased 634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,575 ($19.29) per share, with a total value of £9,985.50 ($12,231.14).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

