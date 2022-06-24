Financial Contrast: NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) & Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) and NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

This table compares Alpha Metallurgical Resources and NACCO Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Metallurgical Resources 24.54% 152.74% 39.44% NACCO Industries 25.65% 15.07% 10.44%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. NACCO Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources pays out 4.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NACCO Industries pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NACCO Industries has increased its dividend for 38 consecutive years. NACCO Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpha Metallurgical Resources and NACCO Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Metallurgical Resources $2.26 billion 1.07 $288.79 million $37.34 3.45 NACCO Industries $191.85 million 1.41 $48.13 million $7.17 5.16

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has higher revenue and earnings than NACCO Industries. Alpha Metallurgical Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NACCO Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and NACCO Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Metallurgical Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 NACCO Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alpha Metallurgical Resources presently has a consensus price target of $181.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.31%. Given Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Metallurgical Resources is more favorable than NACCO Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NACCO Industries has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.2% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of NACCO Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.7% of NACCO Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alpha Metallurgical Resources beats NACCO Industries on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc., a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. in February 2021. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

About NACCO Industries (Get Rating)

NACCO Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico. The North American Mining segment provides value-added contract mining and other services for producers of aggregates, lithium, and other minerals; and contract mining services for independently owned mines and quarries in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Indiana. The Minerals Management segment is involved in the leasing of its royalty and mineral interests to third-party exploration and production companies, and other mining companies, which grants them the rights to explore, develop, mine, produce, market, and sell gas, oil, and coal. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.