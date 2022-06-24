First American Trust FSB Sells 74 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First American Trust FSB reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Chevron were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Selway Asset Management increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 85,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 63,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $142.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $279.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.63.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.57.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

