First Command Advisory Services Inc. Buys 119,605 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,440,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,605 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 19.2% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 9.38% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $1,286,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 131.7% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,676,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,293,000 after acquiring an additional 953,085 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 118,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 38,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.24. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $72.19 and a 1 year high of $95.90.

