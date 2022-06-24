First Command Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.0% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.24% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $29.90 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $41.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19.

