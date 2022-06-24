First Command Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,963,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,478 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 27.1% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 7.64% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $1,814,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

DGRO stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.40. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

