First Command Bank Buys 1,085 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Command Bank raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average of $89.62.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

