First Command Bank Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First Command Bank cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,302,000 after purchasing an additional 690,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,858,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,147,000 after purchasing an additional 289,762 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,062,000 after buying an additional 122,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,048,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,498,000 after buying an additional 189,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB opened at $132.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.