First Command Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $894.73.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,381.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $705.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $784.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $900.42. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.46 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $730.87 billion, a PE ratio of 95.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

