First Command Bank Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Command Bank decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,162 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after buying an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 4,303.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $133.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.13. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $252.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.