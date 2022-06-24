First Command Bank Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.
Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $410.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $437.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.
Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
