First Command Bank Has $2.08 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First Command Bank decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises about 0.2% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $456.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.