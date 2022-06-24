First Command Bank Has $506,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Command Bank lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $588,505,000 after buying an additional 213,489 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $176.33 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.97 and its 200-day moving average is $218.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

