First Command Bank Has $616,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Command Bank cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $52,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 19.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $151.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.90 and a 200-day moving average of $175.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.10 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $139.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

