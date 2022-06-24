First Command Bank Has $739,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $178.67 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.02 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.39.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.