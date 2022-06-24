First Command Bank Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Command Bank reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,306 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 377,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 64,077 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 317,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in AT&T by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $147.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.48.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.