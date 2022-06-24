First Command Bank Purchases 325 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First Command Bank raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,014 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,369,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,170,000 after buying an additional 76,789 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after buying an additional 1,155,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,074,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

NYSE LHX opened at $228.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.71 and a 200-day moving average of $233.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

