First Command Bank Purchases 520 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Command Bank lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 12.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,898 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.87.

NFLX stock opened at $181.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.59 and a 200-day moving average of $362.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

