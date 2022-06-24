First Command Bank Sells 1,237 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Command Bank cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 5.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 268.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 197,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 143,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 70.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 53,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 17.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $53.65 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.