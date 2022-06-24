First Command Bank Sells 1,292 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Command Bank reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 0.1% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 54,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 55,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 389.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $77.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.97. The firm has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

