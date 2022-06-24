First Command Bank Sells 2,160 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Command Bank decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,643 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.24.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

