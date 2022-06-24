First Command Bank Trims Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

First Command Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.5% during the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $218.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $231.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.24.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $1,109,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,403,432.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,455,486. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.